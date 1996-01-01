How does opportunity cost vary when individuals or societies make choices under conditions of scarcity?
A
Opportunity cost is unrelated to the choices made under scarcity.
B
Opportunity cost decreases as more alternatives become available.
C
Opportunity cost increases as resources become scarcer and choices become more constrained.
D
Opportunity cost remains constant regardless of the level of scarcity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of scarcity: Scarcity means that resources are limited while human wants are unlimited, forcing individuals or societies to make choices about how to allocate these resources.
Define opportunity cost: Opportunity cost is the value of the next best alternative foregone when a choice is made. It represents the trade-off involved in decision-making under scarcity.
Analyze how opportunity cost changes with scarcity: When resources become scarcer, the choices available become more limited, so giving up one option means sacrificing more valuable alternatives, which increases the opportunity cost.
Contrast with other options: Recognize that opportunity cost does not remain constant or decrease with more alternatives; instead, it tends to increase as scarcity intensifies because the value of forgone alternatives rises.
Summarize the relationship: Therefore, opportunity cost increases as resources become scarcer and choices become more constrained, reflecting the higher value of what must be given up.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms:Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian