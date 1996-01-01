Which of the following is a major economic benefit of introducing high-yield crop varieties during the Green Revolution?
A
Decreased efficiency in resource allocation
B
Lower producer surplus because of reduced crop yields
C
Increased total economic surplus due to higher agricultural productivity
D
Reduced consumer surplus by raising food prices
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic surplus, which includes both consumer surplus and producer surplus. Economic surplus measures the overall benefit to society from the production and consumption of goods.
Step 2: Recognize that introducing high-yield crop varieties increases agricultural productivity, meaning more output can be produced from the same amount of inputs.
Step 3: Analyze how higher productivity affects supply: an increase in supply typically lowers prices, benefiting consumers and producers by increasing total economic surplus.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: decreased efficiency or lower producer surplus contradict the expected effects of higher productivity, while increased total economic surplus aligns with economic theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the major economic benefit of high-yield crop varieties is the increase in total economic surplus, reflecting gains for both producers and consumers due to higher output and potentially lower prices.
