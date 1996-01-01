Which of the following is not one of the four types of goods classified by excludability and rivalry?
A
Public goods
B
Monopolistic goods
C
Private goods
D
Common resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of goods based on two key characteristics: excludability and rivalry. Excludability means whether people can be prevented from using the good, and rivalry means whether one person's use of the good reduces its availability to others.
Step 2: Recall the four standard types of goods in microeconomics: Private goods (excludable and rival), Public goods (non-excludable and non-rival), Common resources (non-excludable but rival), and Club goods or Toll goods (excludable but non-rival).
Step 3: Identify that 'Monopolistic goods' is not a standard category based on excludability and rivalry. Instead, monopolistic competition refers to a market structure, not a type of good.
Step 4: Compare each option to the standard classification: Public goods, Private goods, and Common resources all fit into the four types, while Monopolistic goods do not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one that does not fit into the classification system based on excludability and rivalry, which is 'Monopolistic goods'.
Watch next
Master Two Characteristics:Rivalry in Consumption and Excludability with a bite sized video explanation from Brian