10. The Costs of Production
Marginal Cost
A firm that sells headphones has the following average total cost schedule:The company currently produces and sells 600 units. A desperate customer calls and offers $550 for a pair of headphones. Should the company accept the offer?
A
Yes, because the offer is above average total cost
B
No, because the offer is above average total cost
C
Yes, because the offer is above marginal cost
D
No, because the offer is below marginal cost
