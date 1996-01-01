Understand that the price elasticity of demand measures the responsiveness of quantity demanded to a change in price between two points on the demand curve.
Recall the midpoint (arc elasticity) formula for price elasticity of demand, which is given by:
$$\text{Elasticity} = \frac{\frac{Q_B - Q_A}{(Q_B + Q_A)/2}}{\frac{P_B - P_A}{(P_B + P_A)/2}}$$
Identify the variables: $P_A$ and $P_B$ are the prices at points A and B, respectively, and $Q_A$ and $Q_B$ are the quantities demanded at points A and B, respectively.
Calculate the percentage change in quantity demanded using the midpoint formula:
$$\frac{Q_B - Q_A}{(Q_B + Q_A)/2}$$
Calculate the percentage change in price using the midpoint formula:
$$\frac{P_B - P_A}{(P_B + P_A)/2}$$
Then, divide the percentage change in quantity demanded by the percentage change in price to find the price elasticity of demand between points A and B.
