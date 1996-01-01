Which of the following is an effect of absolute poverty that also contributes to its cyclical nature?
A
Increased investment in infrastructure
B
Greater social mobility
C
High levels of consumer spending
D
Limited access to education
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of absolute poverty: it refers to a condition where individuals lack the basic resources necessary for survival, such as food, shelter, and healthcare.
Recognize that absolute poverty often leads to limited access to essential services, including education, which is crucial for improving economic opportunities.
Analyze how limited access to education affects individuals' ability to acquire skills and knowledge needed for better-paying jobs, thereby restricting their income potential.
See that this restriction perpetuates poverty across generations, creating a cycle where poverty limits education, and lack of education maintains poverty.
Conclude that among the options, 'Limited access to education' is the effect of absolute poverty that contributes to its cyclical nature, unlike increased investment, social mobility, or high consumer spending.
