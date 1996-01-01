Which term best describes the process of selling products and services through online platforms, which is becoming increasingly common in modern economies?
A
E-commerce
B
Command economy
C
Barter system
D
Subsistence farming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept being asked: the process of selling products and services through online platforms.
Recall definitions of the given terms: 'Command economy' refers to a system where the government controls production and distribution; 'Barter system' involves direct exchange of goods without money; 'Subsistence farming' is farming for personal consumption rather than sale.
Recognize that selling products and services online involves digital transactions and platforms, which is distinct from the other options.
Identify that the term 'E-commerce' specifically describes commercial transactions conducted electronically on the internet.
Conclude that 'E-commerce' is the best term to describe the process of selling products and services through online platforms.
