Refer to the table below, which shows the total output produced as the number of workers increases. What is the total output when 4 workers are hired?Number of Workers | Total Output------------------|-------------1 | 102 | 253 | 454 | 705 | 90
A
70
B
25
C
90
D
45
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of workers for which you need to find the total output. In this case, it is 4 workers.
Look at the table provided and locate the row where the number of workers is 4.
Read the corresponding total output value in that row.
Understand that total output represents the total quantity produced by all workers combined at that level of employment.
Conclude that the total output when 4 workers are hired is the value found in the table for 4 workers.
