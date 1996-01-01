Which of the following statements regarding factor conditions in Porter's Diamond Framework is true?
A
Factor conditions are unrelated to a country's competitiveness in international markets.
B
Factor conditions only include natural resources and exclude human capital.
C
Factor conditions refer to a nation's endowment of resources such as skilled labor, infrastructure, and technological capabilities.
D
Factor conditions are determined solely by government intervention.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Porter's Diamond Framework analyzes the competitive advantage of nations by examining four broad attributes, one of which is 'factor conditions.'
Recall that 'factor conditions' refer to a country's endowment of production factors, which include not only natural resources but also human resources, infrastructure, capital resources, and technological know-how.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the definition of factor conditions: they are indeed related to competitiveness, include more than just natural resources, and are influenced by various factors beyond just government intervention.
Identify the statement that correctly captures the essence of factor conditions as a nation's resources such as skilled labor, infrastructure, and technological capabilities.
Conclude that the true statement is the one describing factor conditions as a nation's endowment of resources including skilled labor, infrastructure, and technological capabilities.
