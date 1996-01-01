Which of the following circumstances would most likely increase the bargaining power of buyers in a market?
A
The product is highly differentiated and unique.
B
Buyers have limited information about prices.
C
Switching costs for buyers are high.
D
There are many sellers offering identical products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bargaining power of buyers: It refers to the ability of buyers to influence the price and terms of purchase in a market.
Analyze how product differentiation affects buyer power: When products are highly differentiated and unique, buyers have fewer alternatives, which typically reduces their bargaining power.
Consider the role of information: Limited information about prices weakens buyers' ability to compare and negotiate, thus decreasing their bargaining power.
Evaluate the impact of switching costs: High switching costs make it costly for buyers to change suppliers, reducing their bargaining power.
Recognize that when there are many sellers offering identical products, buyers can easily switch between sellers, increasing their bargaining power because they have more alternatives and can negotiate better terms.
