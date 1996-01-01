A customer picks a product over a similar product due to the __________ of the product.
A
lower production cost
B
higher willingness to pay
C
higher equilibrium price
D
greater supply
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'willingness to pay' (WTP), which refers to the maximum amount a consumer is ready to pay for a product based on the value or satisfaction they expect to receive from it.
Recognize that when a customer chooses one product over a similar alternative, it is often because they perceive that product as providing greater value or utility, which translates into a higher willingness to pay.
Note that lower production cost or greater supply typically affect the seller's side and market prices, but do not directly explain why a customer prefers one product over another.
Higher equilibrium price is a market outcome and does not necessarily indicate consumer preference; it could be influenced by supply and demand factors.
Therefore, the key reason a customer picks one product over a similar one is due to their higher willingness to pay for that product, reflecting their preference and perceived value.
