Which of the following scenarios represents a decrease in labor demand due to a change in product demand?
A
A rise in the price of raw materials used by the firm.
B
A decline in consumer preference for the firm's product, leading to lower sales.
C
An increase in the wage rate paid to workers.
D
The introduction of new labor-saving technology in the production process.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that labor demand is a derived demand, meaning it depends on the demand for the final product the labor helps produce.
Identify that a decrease in labor demand due to a change in product demand occurs when the demand for the firm's product falls, reducing the need for labor to produce that product.
Analyze each scenario: a rise in raw material prices affects production costs, not directly product demand; an increase in wage rate affects labor cost, not product demand; new labor-saving technology affects labor productivity, not product demand.
Recognize that a decline in consumer preference for the firm's product directly reduces product demand, which in turn lowers the demand for labor to produce that product.
Conclude that the scenario describing a decline in consumer preference leading to lower sales best represents a decrease in labor demand due to a change in product demand.
