Which of the following best describes how game theory is used in economics to analyze oligopoly profit strategies?
A
It models the strategic interactions between firms, allowing prediction of outcomes like collusion or competition.
B
It assumes firms always act independently without considering rivals' actions.
C
It focuses solely on consumer preferences to maximize individual firm profit.
D
It determines the exact market price by calculating the average cost of production for all firms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of oligopoly markets, where a few firms dominate and their decisions affect each other.
Step 2: Recognize that game theory is a tool used to model strategic interactions among these firms, meaning each firm's profit depends not only on its own actions but also on the actions of its rivals.
Step 3: Identify that game theory helps predict possible outcomes such as collusion (firms cooperating to increase profits) or competition (firms acting independently and possibly aggressively).
Step 4: Note that game theory does not assume firms act independently without considering rivals; instead, it explicitly incorporates the interdependence of firms' decisions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of game theory's use in economics for oligopoly profit strategies is that it models strategic interactions to predict outcomes like collusion or competition.
Watch next
Master Oligopoly Profit with a bite sized video explanation from Brian