Which term applies to any business that sells its products or services directly to consumers online?
A
Barter system
B
Vertical integration
C
Monopoly
D
E-commerce
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the term that describes businesses selling products or services directly to consumers online.
Review the given options and their definitions: 'Barter system' refers to trading goods without money; 'Vertical integration' involves controlling multiple stages of production; 'Monopoly' means a single seller dominates the market.
Recognize that none of these options describe online direct selling to consumers.
Recall that the term 'E-commerce' specifically refers to commercial transactions conducted electronically on the internet, including businesses selling directly to consumers online.
Conclude that the correct term for businesses selling products or services directly to consumers online is 'E-commerce'.
