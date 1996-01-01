Which of the following Gini ratios indicates the highest degree of income inequality?
A
0.45
B
0.30
C
0.70
D
0.10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Gini ratio (or Gini coefficient) is a measure of income inequality within a population, ranging from 0 to 1, where 0 represents perfect equality and 1 represents perfect inequality.
Identify the given Gini ratios: 0.45, 0.30, 0.70, and 0.10.
Recall that a higher Gini ratio means a higher degree of income inequality.
Compare the given values to determine which is the largest number, as the largest Gini ratio corresponds to the highest inequality.
Conclude that the Gini ratio of 0.70 indicates the highest degree of income inequality among the options provided.
