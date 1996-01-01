On which types of goods do governments most commonly impose price ceilings?
A
Goods with negative externalities such as cigarettes
B
Essential goods such as food and housing
C
Luxury goods such as designer clothing
D
Goods with inelastic supply such as rare art
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a price ceiling: it is a government-imposed maximum price that can be charged for a good or service, usually set below the market equilibrium price to make the good more affordable.
Recall the typical reasons governments impose price ceilings: to protect consumers from excessively high prices, especially for goods considered essential for daily living.
Analyze the options given: goods with negative externalities (like cigarettes) are often taxed or regulated, not price-ceilinged; luxury goods usually do not have price ceilings because they are not essential; goods with inelastic supply (like rare art) are not typically price-controlled.
Recognize that essential goods such as food and housing are the most common targets for price ceilings because these goods are necessary for basic living and affordability is a public concern.
Conclude that governments most commonly impose price ceilings on essential goods to ensure accessibility and prevent prices from becoming prohibitively high.
Watch next
Master Price Ceilings with a bite sized video explanation from Brian