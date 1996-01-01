A firm may use a price-sales ratio instead of a price-earnings ratio when it has had (negative/positive) earnings over the past year. Which is correct?
A
Stable earnings
B
Negative earnings
C
Zero earnings
D
Positive earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: The price-earnings (P/E) ratio is calculated as $\frac{\text{Price per Share}}{\text{Earnings per Share}}$, and it requires positive earnings to be meaningful.
Recognize that if a firm has negative earnings, the P/E ratio becomes negative or undefined, which makes it unreliable for valuation purposes.
Learn that in cases of negative earnings, analysts often use the price-sales (P/S) ratio instead, which is $\frac{\text{Price per Share}}{\text{Sales per Share}}$, because sales are usually positive even when earnings are negative.
Conclude that the firm would use a price-sales ratio when it has had negative earnings over the past year, as the P/E ratio would not provide useful information.
Therefore, the correct choice is 'Negative earnings' because stable, zero, or positive earnings allow the use of the P/E ratio, but negative earnings do not.
