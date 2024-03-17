5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors
Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
All of the following are problems associated with price ceilings except:
chronic excess demand
an eventual decline in the number of suppliers
the need to use ration coupons to purchase a good
chronic excess supply
landlords failing to maintain rent-controlled properties adequately
