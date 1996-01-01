Which of the following is NOT an example of a permanent difference between private and social costs or benefits due to externalities?
A
A neighbor planting a tree that provides shade to your property
B
A beekeeper's bees pollinating nearby farmers' crops
C
A factory emitting air pollution that affects nearby residents' health
D
A temporary road closure that increases travel time for commuters
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of externalities, which are costs or benefits that affect third parties who are not directly involved in a transaction. These can be positive (benefits) or negative (costs).
Step 2: Recognize that permanent differences between private and social costs or benefits occur when the externality has a lasting effect on others beyond the immediate transaction.
Step 3: Analyze each example to determine if the externality is permanent or temporary: the neighbor's tree, the beekeeper's pollination, and the factory's pollution all create ongoing effects that persist over time, thus representing permanent externalities.
Step 4: Identify that a temporary road closure causing increased travel time is a short-term event, meaning the external cost to commuters exists only during the closure and disappears afterward, making it a temporary externality.
Step 5: Conclude that the temporary road closure is NOT an example of a permanent difference between private and social costs or benefits due to externalities, unlike the other options which represent permanent external effects.
