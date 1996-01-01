Which of the following best describes the concept of supply in microeconomics?
A
The quantity of a good or service that producers are willing and able to sell at various prices during a given period.
B
The total amount of goods and services produced in an economy over a year.
C
The price at which the quantity demanded equals the quantity supplied.
D
The amount of a good or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at different prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of supply in microeconomics. Supply refers to the relationship between the price of a good or service and the quantity that producers are willing and able to sell over a specific period.
Step 2: Recognize that supply is not just a single quantity but a schedule or curve showing quantities supplied at various prices, reflecting producers' responsiveness to price changes.
Step 3: Differentiate supply from related concepts: total production (which is aggregate output, not supply), equilibrium price (where supply equals demand), and demand (which relates to consumers, not producers).
Step 4: Identify that the correct description of supply must include both willingness and ability of producers to sell, and it must consider various prices over a given time frame.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of supply is: 'The quantity of a good or service that producers are willing and able to sell at various prices during a given period.'
Watch next
Master The Basics of Supply with a bite sized video explanation from Brian