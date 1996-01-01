Using the same products and promotions to appeal to large groups of people is best described as:
A
Market segmentation
B
Price discrimination
C
Personalized pricing
D
Mass marketing
1
Understand the key terms: Market segmentation involves dividing a market into distinct groups of buyers with different needs or behaviors. Price discrimination refers to charging different prices to different consumers for the same product. Personalized pricing tailors prices individually based on consumer data.
Recognize that using the same products and promotions to appeal to large groups means treating the market as a whole without dividing it into segments or customizing prices.
Recall that Mass marketing is a strategy that targets the entire market with a single offer, product, or promotion, aiming for broad appeal rather than differentiation.
Compare the definitions and identify that the description given matches Mass marketing because it uses uniform products and promotions for large groups rather than segmenting or personalizing.
Conclude that the best term for using the same products and promotions to appeal to large groups is Mass marketing, not market segmentation, price discrimination, or personalized pricing.
