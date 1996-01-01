Which of the following trade policies did President Trump implement during his time as president?
A
Establishing free trade agreements with all European Union countries
B
Imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
C
Signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)
D
Eliminating all tariffs on imported goods
1
Step 1: Understand the context of trade policies during President Trump's administration, focusing on actions related to tariffs and trade agreements.
Step 2: Recall that President Trump was known for a protectionist trade stance, which included imposing tariffs on certain imported goods to protect domestic industries.
Step 3: Identify that among the options, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports aligns with the known policies implemented by President Trump.
Step 4: Recognize that establishing free trade agreements with all EU countries and signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) were not actions taken by President Trump; in fact, he withdrew from the TPP negotiations.
Step 5: Conclude that eliminating all tariffs on imported goods contradicts the protectionist approach taken, so the correct policy implemented was imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
