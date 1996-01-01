People who focus on the forces in society that promote competition and change employ the:
A
normative analysis
B
equilibrium approach
C
functionalist perspective
D
conflict perspective
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a perspective that focuses on forces in society promoting competition and change.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Normative analysis involves value judgments about what ought to be; Equilibrium approach focuses on stability and balance in systems; Functionalist perspective emphasizes how parts of society work together to maintain stability; Conflict perspective highlights competition, power struggles, and social change.
Step 3: Identify which perspective aligns with the focus on competition and change. Since the conflict perspective centers on social conflicts and change driven by competing interests, it fits best.
Step 4: Recognize that the other options emphasize stability or value judgments rather than competition and change.
Step 5: Conclude that the conflict perspective is the correct answer because it specifically addresses societal forces promoting competition and change.
