Which of the following pricing strategies is most likely used by a seller to target an impulse buyer?
A
Offering limited-time discounts at the point of sale
B
Using price discrimination based on consumer income
C
Implementing a long-term loyalty rewards program
D
Setting prices based on cost-plus markup
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an impulse buyer. An impulse buyer is a consumer who makes spontaneous, unplanned purchases, often triggered by immediate incentives or emotional responses rather than careful consideration.
Step 2: Analyze each pricing strategy in relation to impulse buying behavior. For example, limited-time discounts create urgency, encouraging quick decisions, which aligns with impulse buying tendencies.
Step 3: Evaluate 'price discrimination based on consumer income'—this strategy targets different consumer segments based on willingness or ability to pay, which is more about maximizing revenue than triggering impulse purchases.
Step 4: Consider 'implementing a long-term loyalty rewards program'—this strategy aims to build repeat business over time, appealing to planned purchasing behavior rather than spontaneous buying.
Step 5: Assess 'setting prices based on cost-plus markup'—this is a straightforward pricing method focused on covering costs plus profit margin, without specific incentives to trigger impulse buying.
