Which of the following statements best explains why racism may intensify during periods of economic uncertainty, according to economic theory?
A
Periods of economic uncertainty have no impact on social attitudes such as racism.
B
Racism decreases during economic uncertainty because people focus solely on personal survival.
C
Economic uncertainty can increase competition for scarce resources, leading some groups to blame others for their economic hardships.
D
Economic uncertainty always leads to greater cooperation among different social groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of economic uncertainty, which refers to periods when resources such as jobs, income, or goods become scarce or less predictable.
Step 2: Recognize that economic theory often explains social behaviors, including racism, through the lens of competition for scarce resources.
Step 3: Analyze how increased competition during economic uncertainty can lead to heightened tensions between groups, as individuals or groups may perceive others as threats to their economic well-being.
Step 4: Connect this competition to the concept of scapegoating, where one group blames another for their economic difficulties, which can intensify racist attitudes.
Step 5: Conclude that economic uncertainty can exacerbate racism because it increases competition for limited resources, leading to social conflict and blame-shifting among groups.
