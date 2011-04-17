How do embargoes most negatively affect a domestic market?
A
They increase competition among domestic producers, lowering prices for consumers.
B
They encourage foreign investment in the domestic market, boosting economic growth.
C
They reduce the availability of imported goods, leading to higher prices and decreased consumer welfare.
D
They eliminate all negative externalities associated with production.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an embargo is: an embargo is a government-imposed restriction or ban on trade with a particular country or on certain goods, which limits or stops imports from that source.
Analyze the effect of reducing imports on the domestic market: when imports are restricted, the supply of those foreign goods decreases in the domestic market.
Apply the supply and demand framework: with fewer imported goods available, the total supply in the domestic market shifts leftward (decreases), causing prices to rise if demand remains constant.
Consider the impact on consumers: higher prices mean consumers face increased costs and reduced choices, which lowers consumer welfare.
Evaluate the effect on domestic producers: while domestic producers may face less foreign competition, the overall market experiences inefficiencies and welfare losses due to reduced availability and higher prices.
