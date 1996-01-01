A market segment that is large enough or profitable enough to serve is ________.
A
homogeneous
B
viable
C
elastic
D
perfectly competitive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of each option in the context of market segments: 'homogeneous' means the market segment has similar preferences or characteristics; 'elastic' refers to sensitivity of demand to price changes; 'perfectly competitive' describes a market structure with many sellers and buyers.
Recall the definition of a 'viable' market segment: it is one that is sufficiently large or profitable to justify serving it with a product or service.
Analyze the problem statement: it asks for a term describing a market segment that is large enough or profitable enough to serve, which aligns with the concept of viability.
Match the definition to the options given: 'viable' fits best because it directly relates to the segment's potential to be served profitably.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'viable', as it captures the idea of a market segment worth targeting.
