Which statement best explains why there was a coin shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A
People began hoarding coins as a form of investment.
B
The government recalled all coins to disinfect them.
C
Reduced consumer spending and fewer in-person transactions led to less circulation of coins.
D
Banks stopped producing coins due to health concerns.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of coins in the economy: Coins serve as a medium of exchange, facilitating everyday transactions, especially small purchases.
Recognize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior: Due to health concerns and lockdowns, people reduced in-person shopping and shifted to digital payments.
Analyze how reduced in-person transactions affect coin circulation: With fewer physical transactions, coins are not exchanged as frequently, leading to a decrease in their movement through the economy.
Connect reduced coin circulation to a coin shortage: When coins are not circulating, they accumulate in households or businesses, causing a shortage in places where coins are needed for transactions.
Conclude that the coin shortage was primarily due to reduced consumer spending and fewer in-person transactions, rather than hoarding, government recall, or production stoppages.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian