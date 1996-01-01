One method for studying opportunity cost is to think in terms of:
A
marginal benefits and marginal costs
B
market equilibrium price and quantity
C
average fixed cost and average variable cost
D
total revenue and total cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that opportunity cost refers to the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision.
Recognize that marginal benefits represent the additional benefit received from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or service.
Recognize that marginal costs represent the additional cost incurred from consuming or producing one more unit of a good or service.
Realize that comparing marginal benefits and marginal costs helps in determining the optimal choice, as it shows whether the benefit of an action outweighs its cost.
Conclude that studying opportunity cost effectively involves analyzing marginal benefits and marginal costs rather than other pairs like market equilibrium, average costs, or total revenue and total cost.
