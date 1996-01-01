Which of the following factors of production is most commonly under the direct control of a firm's management and can be adjusted to affect profit?
A
Land
B
Labor
C
Natural resources
D
Government regulations
Step 1: Understand the four main factors of production: Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship. Each factor plays a role in the production process but differs in how easily it can be controlled or adjusted by a firm's management.
Step 2: Analyze 'Land' and 'Natural resources' as factors. These are typically fixed in the short run because they are physical and limited in supply, making them difficult for management to adjust quickly.
Step 3: Consider 'Government regulations' which are external constraints imposed on firms, not a factor of production that management can control or adjust directly.
Step 4: Focus on 'Labor' as a factor of production. Labor refers to the human effort used in production, and firms can usually hire, train, or lay off workers relatively quickly, giving management direct control over this input.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Labor' is the factor most commonly under the direct control of a firm's management and can be adjusted to affect profit, because management can change the quantity and quality of labor employed.
