Analyze each option to see if it affects supply directly (shifting the curve) or just causes movement along the curve: - A technological improvement in apple harvesting typically lowers production costs or increases productivity, leading to an increase in supply and thus a rightward shift. - An increase in the price of apples causes movement along the supply curve, not a shift. - A decrease in the number of apple producers reduces overall supply, shifting the supply curve to the left. - A rise in the cost of fertilizer increases production costs, reducing supply and shifting the supply curve to the left.