Tomatoes represent a small subset of food, so tomatoes are:
A
an example of a specific good within a broader market
B
a public good
C
a macroeconomic indicator
D
a substitute for all other foods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'specific good' in microeconomics. A specific good refers to a particular item or product within a broader category or market. For example, tomatoes are a specific good within the larger food market.
Step 2: Recognize what a 'public good' means. Public goods are characterized by being non-excludable and non-rivalrous, such as national defense or public parks. Tomatoes do not fit this definition because they are rivalrous and excludable.
Step 3: Understand what a 'macroeconomic indicator' is. These are statistics that reflect the overall health of the economy, like GDP or unemployment rates. Tomatoes are not an indicator but a product.
Step 4: Consider the idea of 'substitutes' in microeconomics. Substitutes are goods that can replace each other in consumption. While tomatoes can be substituted by other foods, they are not substitutes for all other foods, as the problem suggests.
Step 5: Conclude that tomatoes, being a small subset of food, are best described as an example of a specific good within a broader market, which is the food market.
