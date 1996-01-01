Which statement best explains why economies must make choices about how to allocate resources?
A
Economic decisions are only necessary in centrally planned economies.
B
Scarcity only affects developing countries, not developed ones.
C
All resources are renewable and can be used without restriction.
D
Resources are limited while human wants are unlimited.
1
Understand the fundamental economic problem: scarcity. Scarcity means that resources (such as land, labor, and capital) are limited, but human wants and needs are unlimited.
Recognize that because resources are limited, economies cannot produce everything people want. This forces societies to make choices about how to allocate these scarce resources efficiently.
Analyze why the other statements are incorrect: economic decisions are necessary in all types of economies, scarcity affects all countries regardless of development, and not all resources are renewable or unlimited.
Conclude that the best explanation for why economies must make choices is that resources are limited while human wants are unlimited, creating the need for allocation decisions.
Summarize that this concept underpins the study of economics and explains why opportunity cost and trade-offs are central to economic decision-making.
