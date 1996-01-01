Which of the following lists correctly identifies the four factors of production along with a corresponding example for each?
A
Land (office building), Labor (computer), Capital (farmer), Entrepreneurship (soil)
B
Land (car), Labor (shareholder), Capital (tree), Entrepreneurship (employee)
C
Land (money), Labor (robot), Capital (raw materials), Entrepreneurship (manager)
D
Land (forest), Labor (factory worker), Capital (machinery), Entrepreneurship (business owner)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the four factors of production in microeconomics: Land, Labor, Capital, and Entrepreneurship. Each factor represents a different input used in the production process.
Step 2: Understand the definition of each factor: Land refers to natural resources; Labor is human effort used in production; Capital includes man-made goods used to produce other goods (like machinery or tools); Entrepreneurship is the ability to organize the other factors and take risks to create goods or services.
Step 3: Evaluate each example given in the options to see if it correctly matches the factor of production. For example, Land should be a natural resource like soil, forest, or minerals, not man-made items like buildings or cars.
Step 4: Check if Labor examples represent human work or effort, such as factory workers or employees, rather than objects or shareholders.
Step 5: Confirm that Capital examples are physical goods used in production, like machinery or tools, and Entrepreneurship examples are individuals who organize and manage production, such as business owners or entrepreneurs.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian