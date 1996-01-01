Which of the following is an example of a positive statement?
A
The government should increase the minimum wage to help low-income workers.
B
Healthcare ought to be provided free of charge to everyone.
C
Raising taxes on the wealthy is the fair thing to do.
D
An increase in the minimum wage will lead to higher unemployment among teenagers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between positive and normative statements: Positive statements describe the world as it is and can be tested or validated with evidence, while normative statements express opinions or what ought to be and are subjective.
Review each option and identify whether it is testable and factual (positive) or opinion-based and prescriptive (normative).
Analyze the first three options: they all contain words like 'should,' 'ought,' or 'fair,' indicating they are normative statements expressing value judgments.
Examine the last option: 'An increase in the minimum wage will lead to higher unemployment among teenagers.' This is a testable hypothesis about cause and effect, making it a positive statement.
Conclude that the last option is an example of a positive statement because it can be supported or refuted by empirical evidence.
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian