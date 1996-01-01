Which of the following illustrates a difference between a push strategy and a pull strategy in competitive markets?
A
A push strategy eliminates the need for advertising, while a pull strategy eliminates the need for distribution channels.
B
A push strategy is only used in monopolistic markets, while a pull strategy is exclusive to perfectly competitive markets.
C
A push strategy focuses on promoting products to intermediaries, while a pull strategy targets end consumers to create demand.
D
A push strategy relies solely on price competition, while a pull strategy relies solely on product differentiation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of push and pull strategies in marketing within competitive markets. A push strategy involves promoting products by pushing them through distribution channels to intermediaries such as wholesalers and retailers.
Step 2: Recognize that a pull strategy focuses on creating demand at the consumer level, encouraging end consumers to actively seek out the product, which in turn pulls the product through the distribution channel.
Step 3: Analyze the options given by comparing them to these definitions. For example, check if the option correctly identifies who the target of promotion is in each strategy (intermediaries vs. end consumers).
Step 4: Eliminate options that incorrectly describe the strategies, such as those that claim push strategies eliminate advertising or are exclusive to certain market structures, since these are not accurate distinctions.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct difference is that a push strategy focuses on promoting products to intermediaries, while a pull strategy targets end consumers to create demand, as this aligns with the fundamental marketing concepts.
