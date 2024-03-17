10. The Costs of Production
The Relationship Between Average Cost and Marginal Cost
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A firm is currently producing 100 units with an average total cost of $44 and a marginal cost of $32. If it were to increase production to 101 units, which of the following must be true?
A
Average total cost would decrease.
B
Average total cost would increase.
C
Marginal cost would decrease.
D
Marginal cost would increase.
307
views
1
rank
1
comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos