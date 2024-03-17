18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Indifference Curves
If the marginal rate of substitution is equal to 2 at a point on an indifference curve, then the consumer would:
Give up 1 units of the 'y-axis' good for 2 units of the 'x-axis' good
Give up 2 units of the 'y-axis' good for 1 unit of the 'x-axis' good
Pay an additional $2 for one unit of the 'y-axis' good
Pay an additional $2 for one unit of the 'x-axis' good
