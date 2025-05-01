A public official is advising residents of a rural region affected by frequent floods to get vaccinated against a type of hepatitis that is commonly transmitted by ingesting contaminated water. Which hepatitis is most likely the concern in this scenario?
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the major concern with Zika virus during pregnancy?
A
Microcephaly and other birth defects.
B
Chronic joint pain in infants.
C
Encephalitis.
D
Fever and skin rash.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Zika virus is primarily a concern during pregnancy because it can affect the developing fetus.
Recognize that the major health issue linked to Zika virus infection in pregnant women is related to birth defects, particularly affecting brain development.
Identify microcephaly as a condition where a baby is born with a smaller than normal head size, which is a key birth defect caused by Zika virus.
Note that other options like chronic joint pain, encephalitis, fever, and skin rash are symptoms or complications of Zika virus infection but are not the primary concern during pregnancy.
Conclude that the major concern with Zika virus during pregnancy is microcephaly and other birth defects due to the virus's impact on fetal brain development.
