A public official is advising residents of a rural region affected by frequent floods to get vaccinated against a type of hepatitis that is commonly transmitted by ingesting contaminated water. Which hepatitis is most likely the concern in this scenario?
A
HCV
B
HAV
C
HBV
D
None
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the modes of transmission for different types of hepatitis viruses: Hepatitis A (HAV), Hepatitis B (HBV), and Hepatitis C (HCV).
Recognize that Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route, often via ingestion of contaminated food or water, which is common in areas with poor sanitation or flooding.
Note that Hepatitis B (HBV) and Hepatitis C (HCV) are mainly transmitted through blood and bodily fluids, such as through needle sharing or sexual contact, and are less likely to be spread by contaminated water.
Since the scenario involves frequent floods and contaminated water, identify HAV as the most likely hepatitis type of concern because flooding can contaminate water supplies with fecal matter containing the virus.
Conclude that vaccination against Hepatitis A (HAV) is the recommended preventive measure for residents in this rural region affected by floods.
