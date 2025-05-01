Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep and Health
Multiple Choice
Getting a sufficient amount of sleep can contribute to which of the following?
A
An increase in body mass.
B
An increase in intelligence.
C
Proper immune response to the common cold.
D
Increased sluggishness in morning activities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sleep in overall health: Sleep is essential for various physiological processes, including immune system function, cognitive performance, and physical recovery.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine its relevance to the benefits of sufficient sleep. For example, consider whether sleep directly impacts body mass, intelligence, immune response, or morning sluggishness.
Focus on immune system function: Research shows that adequate sleep supports the production of cytokines and other immune responses, which help the body fight infections like the common cold.
Eliminate incorrect options: For instance, while sleep deprivation can lead to weight gain over time, sufficient sleep does not directly increase body mass. Similarly, sleep improves cognitive function but does not directly increase intelligence. Increased sluggishness is typically associated with insufficient sleep, not sufficient sleep.
Conclude that the correct answer is related to the immune system: Based on the evidence, sufficient sleep contributes to a proper immune response to the common cold, making it the most accurate choice.
