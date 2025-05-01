Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep and Health
Multiple Choice
Samantha is beginning her first semester at her local university with a full course load. She is averaging about 5 hours of sleep per night during the semester. Which of the following is a possible outcome from this amount of sleep?
A
A strengthened immune system and lower occurrences of illness.
B
An increase in productivity and multitasking.
C
Her body adjusting to this lower amount of sleep.
D
A decrease in cognitive function and academic performance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of sleep: Sleep is a critical component of overall health and wellness. It plays a vital role in cognitive function, memory consolidation, immune system support, and emotional regulation. Adults typically need 7-9 hours of sleep per night for optimal functioning.
Analyze Samantha's sleep pattern: Samantha is averaging 5 hours of sleep per night, which is significantly below the recommended amount. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to various negative outcomes, including impaired cognitive function, reduced academic performance, and weakened immune response.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each option and assess its alignment with the effects of sleep deprivation. For example, a strengthened immune system and increased productivity are unlikely outcomes of insufficient sleep, as sleep deprivation typically weakens the immune system and reduces productivity.
Focus on the correct outcome: Research shows that sleep deprivation is strongly associated with a decrease in cognitive function, including difficulties with memory, attention, and problem-solving. This can directly impact academic performance, making this the most plausible outcome for Samantha.
Conclude with the correct answer: Based on the evidence and understanding of sleep's role in health and wellness, the correct answer is 'A decrease in cognitive function and academic performance.' This aligns with the well-documented effects of chronic sleep deprivation.
