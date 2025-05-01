Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Sleep and Health
Multiple Choice
Which of the following amounts of time would be considered oversleeping?
A
3 hours
B
5 hours
C
10 hours
D
9 hours
E
8 hours
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of oversleeping: Oversleeping typically refers to sleeping for a duration significantly longer than the recommended amount of sleep for an individual, which is generally 7-9 hours for adults according to health guidelines.
Identify the recommended sleep range: For most adults, the ideal sleep duration is between 7 and 9 hours per night. Sleeping beyond this range may be considered oversleeping, depending on individual health needs and circumstances.
Evaluate each option: Compare the given sleep durations (3 hours, 5 hours, 8 hours, 9 hours, and 10 hours) to the recommended range of 7-9 hours.
Determine which durations fall outside the range: Sleep durations below 7 hours (e.g., 3 and 5 hours) are considered insufficient sleep, while durations above 9 hours (e.g., 10 hours) may be considered oversleeping.
Conclude that 10 hours is the correct answer: Based on the comparison, 10 hours exceeds the upper limit of the recommended sleep range and is therefore considered oversleeping.
