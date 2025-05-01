Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
What is Health?
Multiple Choice
A small town is experiencing a sudden uptick in cancer cases, with no discernable pattern based on the reported incidences. Simon, the local doctor, investigates, analyzes the information provided, identifies potential vectors, and ascertains the cause is from polyfluorinated alkyl substances, aka PFAS. What dimension(s) of wellness would not be involved in Simon’s analysis?
I. Emotional Wellness
II. Environmental Wellness
III. Financial Wellness
IV. Intellectual Wellness
A
I only
B
I and III
C
I, II, III
D
I and IV
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the dimensions of wellness: Emotional Wellness involves managing emotions and coping effectively with stress. Environmental Wellness focuses on the health of the environment and its impact on individuals. Financial Wellness pertains to managing financial resources effectively. Intellectual Wellness involves critical thinking, problem-solving, and learning.
Analyze Simon's investigation: Simon is analyzing the cause of cancer cases, which involves identifying environmental factors (Environmental Wellness) and using critical thinking and problem-solving skills (Intellectual Wellness).
Determine which dimensions are not directly involved: Emotional Wellness and Financial Wellness are not directly relevant to Simon's analysis, as his focus is on environmental factors and intellectual reasoning.
Match the dimensions to the options provided: Based on the analysis, Emotional Wellness (I) and Financial Wellness (III) are not involved in Simon's investigation.
Select the correct answer: The correct answer is 'I and III,' as these dimensions are not part of Simon's analysis of the cancer cases caused by PFAS.
