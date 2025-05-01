A small town is experiencing a sudden uptick in cancer cases, with no discernable pattern based on the reported incidences. Simon, the local doctor, investigates, analyzes the information provided, identifies potential vectors, and ascertains the cause is from polyfluorinated alkyl substances, aka PFAS. What dimension(s) of wellness would not be involved in Simon’s analysis?

I. Emotional Wellness

II. Environmental Wellness

III. Financial Wellness

IV. Intellectual Wellness