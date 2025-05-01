Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
What is Health?
Multiple Choice
Hinato is a Japanese boy with no medical or underlying conditions who is 12 years old. The average life expectancy in Japan is approximately 84 years old. Does this mean that Hinato has a guaranteed 72 years of life remaining?
A
Yes, the average life expectancy is the lower end of a population’s life span.
B
No, life expectancy is an average of the number of years a person is expected to live.
C
Yes, life expectancy is the maximum number of years a person is expected to live.
D
No, life expectancy is the maximum number of years a person is expected to live.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of life expectancy: Life expectancy is a statistical measure that represents the average number of years a person is expected to live based on current mortality rates. It is not a guarantee of how long an individual will live.
Clarify that life expectancy is an average: This means it is calculated by taking into account the entire population's mortality data, including those who live shorter or longer lives than the average.
Recognize that life expectancy is not a guarantee: For an individual like Hinato, it does not mean he is guaranteed to live exactly 72 more years. His actual lifespan could be shorter or longer depending on various factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and unforeseen circumstances.
Distinguish between life expectancy and maximum lifespan: Life expectancy refers to the average, while maximum lifespan refers to the longest period a human can live under ideal conditions. These are two different concepts.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'No': Life expectancy is an average, not a guarantee or a maximum. Therefore, Hinato's remaining years cannot be precisely determined based on the life expectancy statistic alone.
