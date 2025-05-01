Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
What is Health?
Multiple Choice
Jamie is a 59-year-old who has been smoking a pack a day for over 30 years while maintaining a very inactive lifestyle. What effect, if any, do these factors have on Jamie’s health?
A
They impact only emotional wellness.
B
They impact only physical wellness.
C
They would have no effect on Jamie’s high-level wellness.
D
They only impact wellness if Jamie had a genetic disposition to smoking-related diseases.
E
They would impact physical, environmental, and emotional wellness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of wellness: Wellness is a holistic approach that includes physical, emotional, social, environmental, and other dimensions of health. Each dimension can influence the others.
Analyze the impact of smoking: Smoking a pack a day for over 30 years can lead to physical health issues such as lung disease, cardiovascular problems, and reduced overall fitness. This directly impacts physical wellness.
Consider the emotional effects: Long-term smoking and an inactive lifestyle can contribute to stress, anxiety, or depression, which are aspects of emotional wellness.
Evaluate the environmental impact: Smoking affects the environment by releasing harmful chemicals into the air and creating waste from cigarette butts. This impacts environmental wellness.
Conclude the interconnectedness: Jamie’s smoking and inactive lifestyle do not only affect one dimension of wellness but have a combined impact on physical, emotional, and environmental wellness, demonstrating the interconnected nature of health dimensions.
