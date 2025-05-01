Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
What is Health?
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would not be a significant factor in influencing someone’s life expectancy?
A
Genetics
B
Sex
C
Economic status
D
Hair color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of life expectancy: Life expectancy refers to the average number of years a person is expected to live based on various factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental influences.
Identify the factors that significantly influence life expectancy: These include genetics (inherited traits and predispositions to diseases), sex (biological differences between males and females), and economic status (access to healthcare, nutrition, and living conditions).
Analyze the role of hair color: Hair color is determined by genetics but does not directly impact health, disease risk, or environmental factors that influence life expectancy.
Compare hair color to the other factors: While genetics, sex, and economic status have measurable effects on life expectancy, hair color is not associated with any significant health outcomes or life expectancy determinants.
Conclude that hair color is not a significant factor in influencing life expectancy, as it does not affect the biological, social, or environmental aspects of health.
Watch next
Master Dimensions of Wellness Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice