According to the CDC, from 2022 to 2023 the rate of reported cases of chlamydia increased by 1.3% among men and 1.7% among women. Which of the following statements would not be a likely reason for this increase?
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Heavy binge drinking can be classified as a high-risk behavior in contracting an STI.
B
A majority of STIs are transmitted through casual contact like a handshake or hug between individuals.
C
Protected sex with 1 partner has the same chance of contracting an STI as protected sex with multiple partners.
D
An STI can only be transmitted from person to person through sexual intercourse.
1
Step 1: Understand what constitutes high-risk behavior for contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs). High-risk behaviors often include unprotected sex, multiple sexual partners, and substance use like heavy binge drinking that impairs judgment.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement about casual contact (handshake or hug) transmitting STIs. Recall that STIs are generally transmitted through sexual fluids or direct sexual contact, not casual physical contact.
Step 3: Consider the impact of protected sex with one partner versus multiple partners. Protection reduces risk, but having multiple partners increases exposure risk compared to a single partner, even if protection is used.
Step 4: Analyze the modes of STI transmission. While sexual intercourse is a common mode, some STIs can also be transmitted through other sexual activities or from mother to child, so the statement that transmission only occurs through intercourse is not entirely accurate.
Step 5: Conclude that heavy binge drinking is a high-risk behavior because it can lead to impaired decision-making and increased likelihood of engaging in unsafe sexual practices, thereby increasing the risk of contracting an STI.
Which of the following groups listed would be most disproportionally impacted by an STI?
