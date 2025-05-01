Multiple Choice
Which of the following groups listed would be most disproportionally impacted by an STI?
Increased use of condoms, barriers and other contraceptives.
Reductions in funding for STI services aimed at prevention and care.
Cultural and societal stigma preventing individuals to seek testing and treatment.
Improper awareness of the symptoms and complications associated with chlamydia and its transmission.
Master STIs and STDs Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning