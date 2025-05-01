Multiple Choice
According to the CDC, from 2022 to 2023 the rate of reported cases of chlamydia increased by 1.3% among men and 1.7% among women. Which of the following statements would not be a likely reason for this increase?
Females aged between 35 to 50.
Males aged between 30 to 65.
Males aged between 18 to 23.
Females aged between 18 to 23.
Master STIs and STDs Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
According to the CDC, from 2022 to 2023 the rate of reported cases of chlamydia increased by 1.3% among men and 1.7% among women. Which of the following statements would not be a likely reason for this increase?